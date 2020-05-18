Today’s Headlines

‘Slow Streets’ and Other Good to Come from COVID-19 (SFChron)

S.F. ‘Slow Streets’ Expands (SFBay)

More on Walk SF’s Letter to SFMTA (SFExaminer)

COVID-19 May Hurt Transit, Carpooling for Years (EastBayTimes)

Lyft’s Bikeshare Monopoly (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Counties Take Divergent Paths Towards Reopening (SFChron)

More on Berkeley Sidewalk/Street Dining (Berkeleyside)

Will Oakland and S.F. Permit Dining on Sidewalks, Streets? (SFGate)

What Will Bay Area Dining Look Like? (SFChron)

Hit & Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian in Bayview (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s First Sanctioned Homeless Encampment (SFExaminer)

Commentary: SF Parks Should be Part of Homeless Solution (SFChron)

