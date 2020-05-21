Today’s Headlines
- Head of Transbay Transit Center Resigning (SFChron, BizTimes)
- More on SMART Taking Over Freight (MarinIJ)
- More on Berryessa BART Opening Date (MercNews)
- More on Return of Traffic (SFNews)
- Mayor Breed Orders 15 Percent Cuts (SFExaminer)
- City Park Lands for ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (Hoodline)
- A History of South Park (Curbed)
- More on Painting Boarded-Up Storefronts (Hoodline)
- Virtual Pride Celebrations (Hoodline)
- COVID-19 and Urbanist Fantasies (Curbed)
- Exhausted by Shelter in Place (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: COVID-19’s Lessons on Climate Change (MercNews)
