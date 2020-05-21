Today’s Headlines

Head of Transbay Transit Center Resigning (SFChron, BizTimes)

More on SMART Taking Over Freight (MarinIJ)

More on Berryessa BART Opening Date (MercNews)

More on Return of Traffic (SFNews)

Mayor Breed Orders 15 Percent Cuts (SFExaminer)

City Park Lands for ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (Hoodline)

A History of South Park (Curbed)

More on Painting Boarded-Up Storefronts (Hoodline)

Virtual Pride Celebrations (Hoodline)

COVID-19 and Urbanist Fantasies (Curbed)

Exhausted by Shelter in Place (SFExaminer)

Commentary: COVID-19’s Lessons on Climate Change (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?