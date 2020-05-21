Today’s Headlines

  • Head of Transbay Transit Center Resigning (SFChron, BizTimes)
  • More on SMART Taking Over Freight (MarinIJ)
  • More on Berryessa BART Opening Date (MercNews)
  • More on Return of Traffic (SFNews)
  • Mayor Breed Orders 15 Percent Cuts (SFExaminer)
  • City Park Lands for ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ (Hoodline)
  • A History of South Park (Curbed)
  • More on Painting Boarded-Up Storefronts (Hoodline)
  • Virtual Pride Celebrations (Hoodline)
  • COVID-19 and Urbanist Fantasies (Curbed)
  • Exhausted by Shelter in Place (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: COVID-19’s Lessons on Climate Change (MercNews)

