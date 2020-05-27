Today’s Headlines

Upgrading Clipper (IntelTransport)

Public Spaces for Retail (SFChron)

Prop. 13 Fight in the Time of COVID (SFChron)

City Opens Tenderloin Parking Lot for Homeless (Hoodline)

Sanctioned Encampment Riles Haight-Ashbury Neighborhood (SFChron)

Driver Hits Woman at 24th and Bryant (Hoodline)

More on Boon for Bicycles (KOB4)

More on Pier 45 Fire and Aftermath (SFExaminer)

More on Facebook Rethinking Dumbarton (DailyPost)

Businesses that are Open (SFGate)

S.F. Botanical Garden Preps for Limited Reopening (Hoodline)

Sidewalk Stand up in the Mission (SFGate)

