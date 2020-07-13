Today’s Headlines

How to Take San Francisco Back from Auto Dominance (SFChron)

SFMTA Head’s Leadership Test (SFChron)

More on Coming Muni Rail Changes (SFExaminer)

Rethinking Downtown S.F. (SFChron)

HSR Includes Grade Crossings on Peninsula (Almanac)

Half of Golden Gate Buses Suspended (SFExaminer)

Two New Members on the WETA Board (BayCrossings)

More on Berkeley, Cops and Traffic Enforcement (SFChron, CBSLocal)

New Berkeley Homeless Housing (Berkeleyside)

Alameda County Bans Outdoor Dining (Berkeleyside, CBSLocal)

NY’s Innovative ‘Streateries’ (Curbed)

Commentary: Allow Faith Groups to Build Housing (SFChron)

