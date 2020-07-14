Today’s Headlines

California is Largely Closing Again (SFExaminer)

Santa Clara County will Have to Close Businesses Again (SFGate)

Caltrain Offers ‘Touch-Free’ Riding (ABC7)

How to Disinfect Transit (MercNews)

Study Approved for South City Ferry Terminal (DailyJournal)

Sonoma Seeks Infrastructure Sales Tax Extension (PressDem)

Motorist Hits Cyclist Near City Hall (CBSLocal, Hoodline)

Pause Hub Rezoning? (BizTimes)

Air District Asks Employers to Extend ‘Work from Home’ Options (Fox2)

Caltrans Owes Money to Homeless (Berkeleyside)

Dying on the Streets of San Francisco (SFExaminer)

Commentary: What ‘Defund the Police’ Means to Mayor of Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

