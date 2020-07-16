Today’s Headlines

More on Potential Caltrain Shutdown (SFChron, MercNews, SFExaminer)

Fell Street Protected Bike Lane to Start Work in August (SFExaminer)

More on Berkeley Cutting Cops from Traffic Enforcement (SFChron)

SMART Plans Public Forums (MarinIJ)

Commuter Friendly Businesses Struggle (NBCBayArea)

Clipper Offers Discounts (DailyJournal)

Harvey Milk Plaza Elevator (BayAreaReporter)

‘Slow Street’ on Mariposa (Potrero View)

Safe Sleeping Site on Stanyan (Hoodline)

San Jose Refocuses on Street Safety (SJSpotlight)

Mixed Use Near Santa Clara Station (SJSpotlight)

