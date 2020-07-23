Today’s Headlines

Santa Clara Defers Caltrain Measure (SFGate)

Muni Arrival Time Upgrades (SFExaminer)

BART’s Fight for TOD (SFWeekly)

Marin Transit Gets Relief (MarinIJ)

Ferry Building Closure (SFChron)

Uptick in Pedestrian Deaths (Hoodline)

More on Lack of Slow Streets in Tenderloin (SFBay)

Has Traffic Returned to ‘Normal’ (SFChron)

Part of Shattuck Avenue May be Named Kala Bagai Way (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Let the Voters Decide Fate of Caltrain (SFChron)

Commentary: Balboa Park Reservoir Project Will Be Huge Benefit (SFExaminer)

Commentary: BART Can’t Keep Spending More as Revenues Drop (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

