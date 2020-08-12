Today’s Headlines

Transit, Housing Advocates Fight COVID Density Stigma (BondBuyer)

SFMTA to Collect Late Fees on Fines (SFExaminer)

‘Street Crisis Response Teams’ to Respond to Mental Health Issues (SFGate)

Massive Traffic Jams and Pile Ups Returning (ABC7)

Driver Arrested After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Balboa Park Reservoir Housing (SFChron)

Why Outdoor Dining May Fail (SFGate)

How to Buy a Bike During a Global Bike Shortage (Money)

Turkey Terror in Oakland Park Continues (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Senate Bill Threatens Affordable Housing? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: What do Housing Market Trends Say About Cities? (SFExaminer)

