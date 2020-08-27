Today’s Headlines

  • How Risky is Riding BART? (Berkeleyside)
  • Help Guide BART Station Developments (EastBayTimes)
  • Black Youths See Themselves in BART Mural (SFChron)
  • Congestion Pricing Town Hall (SFExaminer)
  • How to Assess Air Quality Risk (SFChron)
  • Wildfires Now 30 Percent Contained (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Air Stinks (SFGate)
  • In Most Cities, it’s Impossible to Live on Jobless Benefits (CNBC)
  • Letter: Vote in Climate Champions (SFChron)
  • Letter: HSR Critical to State Future (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Enlarge S.F.’s Tree Canopy (SFExaminer)

