Today’s Headlines

How Risky is Riding BART? (Berkeleyside)

Help Guide BART Station Developments (EastBayTimes)

Black Youths See Themselves in BART Mural (SFChron)

Congestion Pricing Town Hall (SFExaminer)

How to Assess Air Quality Risk (SFChron)

Wildfires Now 30 Percent Contained (SFGate)

Bay Area Air Stinks (SFGate)

In Most Cities, it’s Impossible to Live on Jobless Benefits (CNBC)

Letter: Vote in Climate Champions (SFChron)

Letter: HSR Critical to State Future (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Enlarge S.F.’s Tree Canopy (SFExaminer)

