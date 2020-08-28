Today’s Headlines
- BART’s Funding Hole Grows (SFExaminer)
- Golden Gate Bridge District to Pay $3 million for Ferry Crash (MarinIJ)
- Tenderloin to Get Play Street (Hoodline)
- 18th Street Shared Space (SFBayTimes)
- How to Check Air Quality: PurpleAir vs. AirNow (SFGate)
- Bay Area Air Quality Improved–will it Last? (SFChron)
- How Climate Change Connects Fires, Hurricanes, etc. (SFChron)
- Port Approves ‘Rent Forgiveness’ (SFExaminer)
- Impact of Climate Change on the State (SFGate)
- Bond Money Goes to Berkeley Projects (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Pandemic and Being Outside While Black (SFChron)
- Commentary: Continue the Fight for a Better Future (SFChron)
