Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Funding Hole Grows (SFExaminer)
  • Golden Gate Bridge District to Pay $3 million for Ferry Crash (MarinIJ)
  • Tenderloin to Get Play Street (Hoodline)
  • 18th Street Shared Space (SFBayTimes)
  • How to Check Air Quality: PurpleAir vs. AirNow (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Air Quality Improved–will it Last? (SFChron)
  • How Climate Change Connects Fires, Hurricanes, etc. (SFChron)
  • Port Approves ‘Rent Forgiveness’ (SFExaminer)
  • Impact of Climate Change on the State (SFGate)
  • Bond Money Goes to Berkeley Projects (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Pandemic and Being Outside While Black (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Continue the Fight for a Better Future (SFChron)

