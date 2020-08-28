Today’s Headlines

BART’s Funding Hole Grows (SFExaminer)

Golden Gate Bridge District to Pay $3 million for Ferry Crash (MarinIJ)

Tenderloin to Get Play Street (Hoodline)

18th Street Shared Space (SFBayTimes)

How to Check Air Quality: PurpleAir vs. AirNow (SFGate)

Bay Area Air Quality Improved–will it Last? (SFChron)

How Climate Change Connects Fires, Hurricanes, etc. (SFChron)

Port Approves ‘Rent Forgiveness’ (SFExaminer)

Impact of Climate Change on the State (SFGate)

Bond Money Goes to Berkeley Projects (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Pandemic and Being Outside While Black (SFChron)

Commentary: Continue the Fight for a Better Future (SFChron)

