Today’s Headlines

Supes Want to Make it Harder for One Gadfly to Stop a Project (SFChron)

Tenderloin ‘Slow Streets’ Inadequate (SFExaminer)

Muni Controlled by Ancient Computers (SFChron)

More on BART Grant (SFExaminer, SFBay)

Award for Milpitas Transit Center (BizTimes)

How Bad Did Bay Area Air Get? (SFChron)

Number of Homes for Sale Ticks Up (Socketsite)

Palo Alto Sued Over ‘Residents Only’ Park (Almanac)

Official Warns of COVID Uptick as City Reopens (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Reopen City Playgrounds (SFChron)

Commentary: Keep Experienced AC Transit Leaders to Handle COVID (EastBayTimes)

