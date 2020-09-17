Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Bus Crowding Concerns (CBSLocal)
  • More on Caltrain Funding Measure RR (SFChron)
  • Golden Gate Bridge District Faces Layoffs (SFExaminer)
  • Merchants Object to Half-Block Church Street Closure (Hoodline)
  • Upgrades to Stanyan Street Entrance to GGP Completed (Hoodline)
  • Finally, the Bay Area can Breathe (SFChron)
  • Harsher Penalties for Reckless Driving/Sideshows (SFExaminer)
  • What has Six Months of ‘Shelter in Place’ Taught Bay Area? (SFChron)
  • The Extreme Difficulty of Moving off the Streets (SFChron)
  • Letters: Expand Bay Area Transit Everywhere (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates High-Speed Rail (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA