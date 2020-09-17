Today’s Headlines
- Muni Bus Crowding Concerns (CBSLocal)
- More on Caltrain Funding Measure RR (SFChron)
- Golden Gate Bridge District Faces Layoffs (SFExaminer)
- Merchants Object to Half-Block Church Street Closure (Hoodline)
- Upgrades to Stanyan Street Entrance to GGP Completed (Hoodline)
- Finally, the Bay Area can Breathe (SFChron)
- Harsher Penalties for Reckless Driving/Sideshows (SFExaminer)
- What has Six Months of ‘Shelter in Place’ Taught Bay Area? (SFChron)
- The Extreme Difficulty of Moving off the Streets (SFChron)
- Letters: Expand Bay Area Transit Everywhere (SFChron)
- Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates High-Speed Rail (SFChron)
