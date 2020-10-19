Today’s Headlines

Great Highway or Great Park (SFExaminer)

Oakland’s New Park (EastBayTimes)

Playground Rules Too Strict? (SFGate)

The Presidio and the Pandemic (BizTimes)

More on Truly Driverless Cars in S.F. (CleanTechnica, PCMag)

Measuring the Benefits of Ridesharing (Brookings)

Travel Data and Road Safety (ITS)

Rail Transit in Slow Recovery (RailwayAge)

S.F. Merchants Struggle to Survive (SFGate)

U.S. Cities and Walkability (USNews)

What Was it Like to Ride the Transcontinental Railroad? (History)

Commentary: Making the Case for Rail Transit and RR (SJSpotlight)

