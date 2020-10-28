Today’s Headlines
- Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Dropped from Better Market (SFExaminer)
- Speed Limit to be Lowered on Parts of Geary (Patch)
- Scooter Company Expands (SFChron)
- More on Caltrin Measure (MorganHillTimes)
- Motorist Drives Around Gates, Hits SMART Train (MarinIJ)
- Fairfield Motorist Charged in Hit and Run Murder (EastBayTimes)
- Now Motorists Put Diners in Danger (SFChron)
- Disparities of Prop. 13 Property Taxes (Berkeleyside)
- Candidates for State Senator on Housing, Other Issues (SFChron)
- Polling Prop. 15, 22 (SFGate)
- Chimes of Cable Cars (SFNews)
- Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?