Today’s Headlines

  • Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Dropped from Better Market (SFExaminer)
  • Speed Limit to be Lowered on Parts of Geary (Patch)
  • Scooter Company Expands (SFChron)
  • More on Caltrin Measure (MorganHillTimes)
  • Motorist Drives Around Gates, Hits SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • Fairfield Motorist Charged in Hit and Run Murder (EastBayTimes)
  • Now Motorists Put Diners in Danger (SFChron)
  • Disparities of Prop. 13 Property Taxes (Berkeleyside)
  • Candidates for State Senator on Housing, Other Issues (SFChron)
  • Polling Prop. 15, 22 (SFGate)
  • Chimes of Cable Cars (SFNews)
  • Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (SFChron)

