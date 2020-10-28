Today’s Headlines

Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Dropped from Better Market (SFExaminer)

Speed Limit to be Lowered on Parts of Geary (Patch)

Scooter Company Expands (SFChron)

More on Caltrin Measure (MorganHillTimes)

Motorist Drives Around Gates, Hits SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Fairfield Motorist Charged in Hit and Run Murder (EastBayTimes)

Now Motorists Put Diners in Danger (SFChron)

Disparities of Prop. 13 Property Taxes (Berkeleyside)

Candidates for State Senator on Housing, Other Issues (SFChron)

Polling Prop. 15, 22 (SFGate)

Chimes of Cable Cars (SFNews)

Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (SFChron)

