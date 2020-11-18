Today’s Headlines
- Planners to Adjust Telecommute Goal (SFExaminer)
- VTA to Increase Service (MercNews)
- Supes Complain About Robot Cars (SFExaminer)
- Brooklyn Basin’s Waterfront Park (SFChron)
- Micro-mobility, Robots, and the Pandemic (GovTech)
- Urban Exodus is Real? (Hoodline)
- But Home Prices Still Up? (SFChron)
- Police Seek Hit and Run Motorcyclist (SFChron)
- California Considers a Curfew (SFGate)
- A Germophobe Guide to Thanksgiving (SFChron)
- S.F. Corner Featured in Movies (SFGate)
- Commentary: Cap Number of Ubers/Lyfts (CalMatters)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?