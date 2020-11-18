Today’s Headlines

  • Planners to Adjust Telecommute Goal (SFExaminer)
  • VTA to Increase Service (MercNews)
  • Supes Complain About Robot Cars (SFExaminer)
  • Brooklyn Basin’s Waterfront Park (SFChron)
  • Micro-mobility, Robots, and the Pandemic (GovTech)
  • Urban Exodus is Real? (Hoodline)
  • But Home Prices Still Up? (SFChron)
  • Police Seek Hit and Run Motorcyclist (SFChron)
  • California Considers a Curfew (SFGate)
  • A Germophobe Guide to Thanksgiving (SFChron)
  • S.F. Corner Featured in Movies (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Cap Number of Ubers/Lyfts (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?