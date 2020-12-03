Today’s Headlines
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Geary (SFChron)
- Hit and Run Motorist Kills Scooterist in Mission (SFExaminer)
- More on Potential Muni Layoffs (DailyJournal)
- Supes Weigh Bikeshare Settlement (SFExaminer)
- Curfew Could be Dangerous for Black People (SFChron)
- Fire Risks High this Weekend (MarinIJ)
- How Much Worse is this COVID Surge? (SFGate)
- Portola’s Murals (Hoodline)
- Letters: Speeding in San Jose (MercNews)
- Commentary: BART Labor Contract is Reckless (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Tech Destroyed San Francisco? (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?