Today’s Headlines

  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Geary (SFChron)
  • Hit and Run Motorist Kills Scooterist in Mission (SFExaminer)
  • More on Potential Muni Layoffs (DailyJournal)
  • Supes Weigh Bikeshare Settlement (SFExaminer)
  • Curfew Could be Dangerous for Black People (SFChron)
  • Fire Risks High this Weekend (MarinIJ)
  • How Much Worse is this COVID Surge? (SFGate)
  • Portola’s Murals (Hoodline)
  • Letters: Speeding in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Commentary: BART Labor Contract is Reckless (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Tech Destroyed San Francisco? (SFExaminer)

