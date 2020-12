Today’s Headlines

Cruise Deploys AVs With No Backup Drivers (SFChron, TTNews)

Plans for Balboa Park Station Renovations (SFExaminer)

More on Discrimination at SFMTA (SFChron)

More on Transit Agency Plea for Federal Funding (CBSLocal, Politico)

COVID Fears Continue on Transit (StarTribune)

Hovercraft for S.F. Transit Mix? (SFGate)

Playgrounds to Reopen (SFGate, SFExaminer, MarinIJ)

Japantown Struggles (SFGate)

Warriors Must Pay for Arena (SFChron)

S.F.’s Favorite Shop Cats (SFGate)

Commentary: Please Stay Home (SFChron)

