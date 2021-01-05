Today’s Headlines

More on SFMTA’s Young Advisors (SFExaminer)

Rethinking Transit Funding (Marketplace)

Chesa Boudin Takes Fire on Hit-and-Run Suspect (SFGate, SFExaminer)

And More on Hit-and-Run Suspect’s History (SFChron)

And More Auto Carnage in the Bay Area (SFChron)

Best Cities to go Car Free (USAToday)

More on UCSF Housing (Hoodline, NBCBayArea)

Who Fixes San Jose’s Sidewalks? (EastBayTimes)

Letter: Hit & Run Killing Shows Boudin Not Doing Job (SFChron)

Commentary: Predictions for Infrastructure Spending (WashPost)

Commentary: Rush to Rename Lincoln High? (SFChron)

