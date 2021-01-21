Today’s Headlines

  • Three Slow Streets That Could Become Permanent (SFGate)
  • Motorist Strikes Senior in Crosswalk on San Jose Ave. (SFExaminer)
  • More on Nuria Fernandez Joining Biden DOT (CBSLocal)
  • Bay Area Celebrates Biden/Harris (SFChron)
  • Redo for San Antonio Park (Oaklandside)
  • The Little Windmill on Telegraph (SFGate)
  • Another Tech Company Leaving Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Fire Season has Arrived (SFChron)
  • Has S.F. Reached its COVID Peak (SFGate)
  • Bay Area COVID Surge Leveling Off (SFChron)
  • Berkeley School Takes Pride in Kamala Harris (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Keep Transit Running (NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

