Three Slow Streets That Could Become Permanent (SFGate)

Motorist Strikes Senior in Crosswalk on San Jose Ave. (SFExaminer)

More on Nuria Fernandez Joining Biden DOT (CBSLocal)

Bay Area Celebrates Biden/Harris (SFChron)

Redo for San Antonio Park (Oaklandside)

The Little Windmill on Telegraph (SFGate)

Another Tech Company Leaving Bay Area (SFGate)

Fire Season has Arrived (SFChron)

Has S.F. Reached its COVID Peak (SFGate)

Bay Area COVID Surge Leveling Off (SFChron)

Berkeley School Takes Pride in Kamala Harris (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Keep Transit Running (NYTimes)

