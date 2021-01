Today’s Headlines

BART Adds Better Filters (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Likely to Put Transit Sales Tax on Ballot (SFExaminer)

Global Transit Comparisons in 2020 (SmartCitiesWorld)

‘Essential Workers’ No Longer Priority in Vaccine Roll-out (SFGate)

Pics of Great Walkway (SFGate)

Bay Area No Longer Tech Capital? (SFGate)

Mill Valley Opposes Housing (MarinIJ)

Martinez Stalls on Housing (EastBayTimes)

Not Everyone is Leaving S.F. (SFExaminer)

It’s Wet Out There (Berkeleyside, SFChron)

Letter: U.S. Must be in the Climate Fight (SFChron)

