Motorist Kills Pedestrian at Lake Merced (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Bill to Make Restaurant Parklets Permanent (SFChron)

More on Great Highway/Outer Sunset Plan (SFGate)

More on ‘Link21’ Rail Expansion Plan (SFNews)

Millennials Love Transit (NPR)

Castro ‘Safety Ambassador’ Program (Hoodline)

Bay Area Gas Prices Rebound (SFChron)

Moscone Center as Mass Vaccination Site (SFExaminer)

Have Bay Area Rents Hit Bottom? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Honor Rosa Parks By Funding Transit (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: The Lessons of Car Companies’ Acquiescence (SFChron)

Commentary: We’re All for Housing, Just Not in Marin Backyards (MarinIJ)

