Today’s Headlines

More on Muni Subway Service Expected Return (SFExaminer)

Pay for Transit (and Parking) on Google Maps (Verge)

Hit & Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward (EastBayTimes)

NIMBYs Dizzy Over Ferris Wheel (SFGate)

Falling Tree Demolishes Parklet in Hayes Valley (Hoodline)

Sir Francis Drake Streetlights are Overkill? (MarinIJ, SFGate)

Oakland Chinatown Hires Private Security (SFChron)

Marin Developers and Look of Density (MarinIJ)

Berkeley’s European Village (SFGate)

Commentary: Keep the Ferris Wheel Turning (SFExaminer)

Commentary: A Fountain and the Future of Cities (SFChron)

Commentary: Passenger Trains are Part of America’s Soul (SFChron)

