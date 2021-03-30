Today’s Headlines

  • Majority Want Upper Great Highway to Stay Open for People (SFExaminer)
  • Feds Ready Transit Rescue Funds (MassTransit)
  • ‘Transit Benefits’ in the Time of COVID (NYTimes)
  • Pedestrians Struck at Sideshow (SFExaminer)
  • SamTrans Gets $16 Million (DailyJournal)
  • S.F. Has to Find Housing for 1,700 Homeless (SFChron)
  • Moscone Center Confirms Fall Conference (SFChron)
  • New Fairy Door in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Salesforce Tower Made of Glass and Irony (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Rename Jack London Square (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Keep Outdoor Dining (SFChron)

