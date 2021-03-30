Today’s Headlines
- Majority Want Upper Great Highway to Stay Open for People (SFExaminer)
- Feds Ready Transit Rescue Funds (MassTransit)
- ‘Transit Benefits’ in the Time of COVID (NYTimes)
- Pedestrians Struck at Sideshow (SFExaminer)
- SamTrans Gets $16 Million (DailyJournal)
- S.F. Has to Find Housing for 1,700 Homeless (SFChron)
- Moscone Center Confirms Fall Conference (SFChron)
- New Fairy Door in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
- Commentary: Salesforce Tower Made of Glass and Irony (SFGate)
- Commentary: Rename Jack London Square (SFChron)
- Commentary: Keep Outdoor Dining (SFChron)
