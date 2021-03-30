Today’s Headlines

Majority Want Upper Great Highway to Stay Open for People (SFExaminer)

Feds Ready Transit Rescue Funds (MassTransit)

‘Transit Benefits’ in the Time of COVID (NYTimes)

Pedestrians Struck at Sideshow (SFExaminer)

SamTrans Gets $16 Million (DailyJournal)

S.F. Has to Find Housing for 1,700 Homeless (SFChron)

Moscone Center Confirms Fall Conference (SFChron)

New Fairy Door in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)

Commentary: Salesforce Tower Made of Glass and Irony (SFGate)

Commentary: Rename Jack London Square (SFChron)

Commentary: Keep Outdoor Dining (SFChron)

