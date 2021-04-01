Today’s Headlines

How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Benefit Bay Area (SFChron)

Biden’s Plan to ‘Win the Future’ (NBCBayArea)

S.F. Deficit Reduced–for Now (SFChron)

Subway Closures Hurting Businesses (SFExaminer)

Vaccine Eligibility Opens–But they Don’t Have Vaccine (SFChron)

Strange Tower with No Address on Telegraph Hill (SFGate)

More on Legislation to Combat Street Racing (SJSpotlight)

Letters: If Inattentive Drivers Hit Cyclists, that’s Fine (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Jose Considers Removing Statue (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Avoiding Rail Infrastructure Overruns (BostonGlobe)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?