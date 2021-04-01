Today’s Headlines

  • How Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Benefit Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Biden’s Plan to ‘Win the Future’ (NBCBayArea)
  • S.F. Deficit Reduced–for Now (SFChron)
  • Subway Closures Hurting Businesses (SFExaminer)
  • Vaccine Eligibility Opens–But they Don’t Have Vaccine (SFChron)
  • Strange Tower with No Address on Telegraph Hill (SFGate)
  • More on Legislation to Combat Street Racing (SJSpotlight)
  • Letters: If Inattentive Drivers Hit Cyclists, that’s Fine (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: San Jose Considers Removing Statue (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Avoiding Rail Infrastructure Overruns (BostonGlobe)

