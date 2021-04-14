Today’s Headlines

Supes Want Free Muni this Summer (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Ride a Bike and Save $50,000 (SFGate)

VTA Diversifying Contractors (SJSpotlight)

Building Equity into Transportation Citations (NextCity)

Sonoma Supes Want Mayor Off Golden Gate Bridge District Board (SFChron)

Citation for Being in Public Parks (SFExaminer)

More on Mud to Shore up the Bay Area (MarinIJ)

Fans to Return to Chase Center (SFExaminer)

Millbrae Fights Housing (SFChron)

Another Armed Robbery of a Mountain Biker (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Build SJ Housing (MercNews)

Commentary: Finish HSR (FresnoBee)

