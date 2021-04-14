Today’s Headlines
- Supes Want Free Muni this Summer (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Ride a Bike and Save $50,000 (SFGate)
- VTA Diversifying Contractors (SJSpotlight)
- Building Equity into Transportation Citations (NextCity)
- Sonoma Supes Want Mayor Off Golden Gate Bridge District Board (SFChron)
- Citation for Being in Public Parks (SFExaminer)
- More on Mud to Shore up the Bay Area (MarinIJ)
- Fans to Return to Chase Center (SFExaminer)
- Millbrae Fights Housing (SFChron)
- Another Armed Robbery of a Mountain Biker (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Build SJ Housing (MercNews)
- Commentary: Finish HSR (FresnoBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
