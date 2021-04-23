Today’s Headlines

Cal Can Regulate Car Emissions Again (SFChron)

Newsom to Phase Out Fracking Permits (SFChron)

S.F. Speeds Up Goal to Become Carbon Neutral? (SFChron)

SMART General Manager to Retire (MarinIJ)

Berkeley Takes to Bike Share (DailyCalifornian)

San Jose Looks to Shed Parking Requirements (MercNews)

Richmond Mall to Become Housing (SFChron)

Hayward to Restrict Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers (EastBayTimes)

How TikTok was Inspired by a Caltrain Ride (SFGate)

Cable Car ‘Derby’ Jackets (Hoodline)

Are S.F.’s Seismic Retrofits a Disaster? (MissionLocal)

Commentary: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Can Save High-Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)

