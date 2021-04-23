Today’s Headlines

  • Cal Can Regulate Car Emissions Again (SFChron)
  • Newsom to Phase Out Fracking Permits (SFChron)
  • S.F. Speeds Up Goal to Become Carbon Neutral? (SFChron)
  • SMART General Manager to Retire (MarinIJ)
  • Berkeley Takes to Bike Share (DailyCalifornian)
  • San Jose Looks to Shed Parking Requirements (MercNews)
  • Richmond Mall to Become Housing (SFChron)
  • Hayward to Restrict Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers (EastBayTimes)
  • How TikTok was Inspired by a Caltrain Ride (SFGate)
  • Cable Car ‘Derby’ Jackets (Hoodline)
  • Are S.F.’s Seismic Retrofits a Disaster? (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Can Save High-Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)

