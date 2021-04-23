Today’s Headlines
- Cal Can Regulate Car Emissions Again (SFChron)
- Newsom to Phase Out Fracking Permits (SFChron)
- S.F. Speeds Up Goal to Become Carbon Neutral? (SFChron)
- SMART General Manager to Retire (MarinIJ)
- Berkeley Takes to Bike Share (DailyCalifornian)
- San Jose Looks to Shed Parking Requirements (MercNews)
- Richmond Mall to Become Housing (SFChron)
- Hayward to Restrict Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers (EastBayTimes)
- How TikTok was Inspired by a Caltrain Ride (SFGate)
- Cable Car ‘Derby’ Jackets (Hoodline)
- Are S.F.’s Seismic Retrofits a Disaster? (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Can Save High-Speed Rail (EastBayTimes)
