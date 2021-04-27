Today’s Headlines

How to Get Wary Back on Transit (CBSLocal)

BART Ready for Economy to Reopen (SFChron)

VTA Ransomware Attack Strands Riders (EastBayTimes)

Hit & Run Motorist Kills Man in Richmond District (SFGate, SFExaminer)

End Minimum Parking Mandates (CityLab)

Sausalito May Convert Ferry Parking into a Park (MarinIJ)

Sharks Oppose Downtown San Jose Village Over Parking (EastBayTimes)

Cal Now Has Lowest COVID Rates in U.S. (SFGate)

Recall Hits Signature Goal (SFExaminer)

Letter: Let the A’s Stay Where they Are (SFChron)

Commentary: What a Black Son Needs to Hear about Traffic Stops (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Waffle, Gov. Newsom, on Climate Change (SFChron)

