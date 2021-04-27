Today’s Headlines

  • How to Get Wary Back on Transit (CBSLocal)
  • BART Ready for Economy to Reopen (SFChron)
  • VTA Ransomware Attack Strands Riders (EastBayTimes)
  • Hit & Run Motorist Kills Man in Richmond District (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • End Minimum Parking Mandates (CityLab)
  • Sausalito May Convert Ferry Parking into a Park (MarinIJ)
  • Sharks Oppose Downtown San Jose Village Over Parking (EastBayTimes)
  • Cal Now Has Lowest COVID Rates in U.S. (SFGate)
  • Recall Hits Signature Goal (SFExaminer)
  • Letter: Let the A’s Stay Where they Are (SFChron)
  • Commentary: What a Black Son Needs to Hear about Traffic Stops (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Don’t Waffle, Gov. Newsom, on Climate Change (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

