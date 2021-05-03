Today’s Headlines

Poll Shows People Support BART/Caltrain Merger (DailyJournal)

Case for Permanent Transit Lanes in SoMa (MassTransit)

Will Public Transit Survive? (Mic)

More on Biden’s Amtrak/Infrastructure Plans (ABC7)

S.F.’s Plan to Build Equitable Transit (ITS)

Could ‘Shared Spaces’ Create Obstacle Course? (SFExaminer)

Speed Cameras Coming? (SJMercNews)

Hillsdale to Get a Road Diet (SJMercNews)

Interview on the Gilman Interchange (CBSLocal)

Parking Meter Use Shows Uneven Recovery (SFChron)

Interview with Norm Mineta (SJSpotlight)

