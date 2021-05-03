Today’s Headlines
- Poll Shows People Support BART/Caltrain Merger (DailyJournal)
- Case for Permanent Transit Lanes in SoMa (MassTransit)
- Will Public Transit Survive? (Mic)
- More on Biden’s Amtrak/Infrastructure Plans (ABC7)
- S.F.’s Plan to Build Equitable Transit (ITS)
- Could ‘Shared Spaces’ Create Obstacle Course? (SFExaminer)
- Speed Cameras Coming? (SJMercNews)
- Hillsdale to Get a Road Diet (SJMercNews)
- Interview on the Gilman Interchange (CBSLocal)
- Parking Meter Use Shows Uneven Recovery (SFChron)
- Interview with Norm Mineta (SJSpotlight)
