Today’s Headlines

Historic Streetcars Coming Back (MassTransit)

More on BART/Caltrain Merger Poll (SFExaminer)

Project to Improve Bike Connections to Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)

Some in Mill Valley Want Cars Back on Flex Streets (MarinIJ)

Face Masks No Longer Required Outdoors (SFChron)

Pandemic ‘Exodus’ Almost Over? (SFChron)

Can Dems Deliver Climate Change Laws? (SFChron)

Letters: Ban Fracking Faster (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Fire Danger is Worse than Ever (SFChron)

Commentary: SMART Needs a ‘Can Do’ Manager (MarinIJ)

Commentary: What should New ‘Normal’ Look Like? (SFChron)

Commentary: How to Influence City Hall (SFExaminer)

