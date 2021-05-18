Today’s Headlines

  • How Public Transit Can Lure Back Riders (Marketplace)
  • Public Transportation is Freedom (SFExaminer)
  • San Mateo Transit Anticipates More Funds (DailyJournal)
  • Readers Say What They Want to Hold Onto, Post Pandemic (SFGate)
  • More on Fight to Preserve Slow Streets (NYTimes)
  • Bucking Trend, Upwork Moving to San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Fourplexes Coming? (SFChron)
  • S.F. Removes Last Large Homeless Encampment (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Oakland Police Make Arrests for Sideshows (SFChron)
  • How COVID Brought Dining to Walnut Creek Streets (EastBayTimes)
  • What Exactly will “Reopen” Mean? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Motorists Respond to San Jose Road Diets (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?