Today’s Headlines

How Public Transit Can Lure Back Riders (Marketplace)

Public Transportation is Freedom (SFExaminer)

San Mateo Transit Anticipates More Funds (DailyJournal)

Readers Say What They Want to Hold Onto, Post Pandemic (SFGate)

More on Fight to Preserve Slow Streets (NYTimes)

Bucking Trend, Upwork Moving to San Francisco (SFGate)

Fourplexes Coming? (SFChron)

S.F. Removes Last Large Homeless Encampment (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Oakland Police Make Arrests for Sideshows (SFChron)

How COVID Brought Dining to Walnut Creek Streets (EastBayTimes)

What Exactly will “Reopen” Mean? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Letters: Motorists Respond to San Jose Road Diets (EastBayTimes)

