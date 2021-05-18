Today’s Headlines
- How Public Transit Can Lure Back Riders (Marketplace)
- Public Transportation is Freedom (SFExaminer)
- San Mateo Transit Anticipates More Funds (DailyJournal)
- Readers Say What They Want to Hold Onto, Post Pandemic (SFGate)
- More on Fight to Preserve Slow Streets (NYTimes)
- Bucking Trend, Upwork Moving to San Francisco (SFGate)
- Fourplexes Coming? (SFChron)
- S.F. Removes Last Large Homeless Encampment (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Oakland Police Make Arrests for Sideshows (SFChron)
- How COVID Brought Dining to Walnut Creek Streets (EastBayTimes)
- What Exactly will “Reopen” Mean? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Motorists Respond to San Jose Road Diets (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?