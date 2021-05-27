Today’s Headlines

10 Killed in VTA Shooting (SFGate, SFChron, EastBayTimes)

VTA Shuts Down Light Rail Service (EastBayTimes)

Vigils for VTA Victims (MarinIJ)

More on Transit Recovery from the Pandemic (Politico)

More on Demands to Release Transit Recovery Funds (LaborNotes)

More on Carfree JFK, Great Walkway (USAToday)

Google’s Mega-Campus Approved (MercNews, SFChron)

County Fairs and Festivals Opening Again (SFChron)

Trains Aren’t an Option? (SFGate)

Commentary: Biden Infrastructure Plan Takes on Global Warming (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Millions for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

