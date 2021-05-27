Today’s Headlines
- 10 Killed in VTA Shooting (SFGate, SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- VTA Shuts Down Light Rail Service (EastBayTimes)
- Vigils for VTA Victims (MarinIJ)
- More on Transit Recovery from the Pandemic (Politico)
- More on Demands to Release Transit Recovery Funds (LaborNotes)
- More on Carfree JFK, Great Walkway (USAToday)
- Google’s Mega-Campus Approved (MercNews, SFChron)
- County Fairs and Festivals Opening Again (SFChron)
- Trains Aren’t an Option? (SFGate)
- Commentary: Biden Infrastructure Plan Takes on Global Warming (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Millions for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?