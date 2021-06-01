Today’s Headlines
- Muni Will Not be Free (MissionLocal)
- No Timeline for Reopening VTA Rail (CBSLocal)
- More on VTA Shooter (CBSLocal)
- VTA Employee Credited with Saving Lives (SFChron)
- Merchants Cautiously Optimistic About Downtown (SFExaminer)
- More on Fate of Dining Parklets (ABC7)
- Oakland Seeks to Legalize Tiny Homes, RVs (SFChron)
- The Dream of the Driverless Car is Dead (BizInsider)
- Letters: SUVs a Menace to Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Bring Back S.F.’s Biggest Bike Event (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bikes Help Solve “Last Mile” to Public Transport (MarinIJ)
