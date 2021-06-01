Today’s Headlines

Muni Will Not be Free (MissionLocal)

No Timeline for Reopening VTA Rail (CBSLocal)

More on VTA Shooter (CBSLocal)

VTA Employee Credited with Saving Lives (SFChron)

Merchants Cautiously Optimistic About Downtown (SFExaminer)

More on Fate of Dining Parklets (ABC7)

Oakland Seeks to Legalize Tiny Homes, RVs (SFChron)

The Dream of the Driverless Car is Dead (BizInsider)

Letters: SUVs a Menace to Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Bring Back S.F.’s Biggest Bike Event (SFChron)

Commentary: Bikes Help Solve “Last Mile” to Public Transport (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?