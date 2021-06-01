Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Will Not be Free (MissionLocal)
  • No Timeline for Reopening VTA Rail (CBSLocal)
  • More on VTA Shooter (CBSLocal)
  • VTA Employee Credited with Saving Lives (SFChron)
  • Merchants Cautiously Optimistic About Downtown (SFExaminer)
  • More on Fate of Dining Parklets (ABC7)
  • Oakland Seeks to Legalize Tiny Homes, RVs (SFChron)
  • The Dream of the Driverless Car is Dead (BizInsider)
  • Letters: SUVs a Menace to Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Bring Back S.F.’s Biggest Bike Event (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bikes Help Solve “Last Mile” to Public Transport (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

