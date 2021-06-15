Today’s Headlines

  • Masks Still Required on Transit (CBSLocal)
  • Push for More Federal Funds for High-Speed Rail (Hill)
  • COVID #s as State Reopens (SFChron)
  • Fixes for Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)
  • Castro Rejects Safety Cameras (SFExaminer, HereSay)
  • Palo Alto Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Monument to Fossil Fuel Extraction (Berkeleyside)
  • Unforeseen Costs of Accessory Dwelling Units (SFChron)
  • Climate March (SFExaminer)
  • Hike to South S.F. Sign (SFGate)
  • Commentary: How to Prevent Dystopia (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Post Pandemic S.F. Mostly Like Before (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

 