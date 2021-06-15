Today’s Headlines
- Masks Still Required on Transit (CBSLocal)
- Push for More Federal Funds for High-Speed Rail (Hill)
- COVID #s as State Reopens (SFChron)
- Fixes for Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)
- Castro Rejects Safety Cameras (SFExaminer, HereSay)
- Palo Alto Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- Monument to Fossil Fuel Extraction (Berkeleyside)
- Unforeseen Costs of Accessory Dwelling Units (SFChron)
- Climate March (SFExaminer)
- Hike to South S.F. Sign (SFGate)
- Commentary: How to Prevent Dystopia (SFChron)
- Commentary: Post Pandemic S.F. Mostly Like Before (SFExaminer)
