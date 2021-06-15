Today’s Headlines

Masks Still Required on Transit (CBSLocal)

Push for More Federal Funds for High-Speed Rail (Hill)

COVID #s as State Reopens (SFChron)

Fixes for Hallidie Plaza (SFChron)

Castro Rejects Safety Cameras (SFExaminer, HereSay)

Palo Alto Bike/Ped Bridge (EastBayTimes)

Monument to Fossil Fuel Extraction (Berkeleyside)

Unforeseen Costs of Accessory Dwelling Units (SFChron)

Climate March (SFExaminer)

Hike to South S.F. Sign (SFGate)

Commentary: How to Prevent Dystopia (SFChron)

Commentary: Post Pandemic S.F. Mostly Like Before (SFExaminer)

