Today’s Headlines
- Why is BART and Muni Service Limited After Games? (SFGate)
- Supe Pushes for Muni Service Restoration (SFBay)
- More on BART Installing Free WiFi (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
- More on SamTrans, VTA Calling on S.F. to Repay Debt On Caltrain (MountainViewVoice)
- Why So Many Cities Lost Transit Ridership (Citylab)
- Cities Making COVID Street Changes Permanent (WashPost)
- Why Do Bay Are Megaprojects go Over Budget? (MercNews, VOX)
- Final Studies Released for Bakersfield/Palmdale Segment of HSR (RailwayAge)
- Push Back Over S.F. Vaccination Mandate (Newsweek)
- On the Migration to Austin (SFChron)
- Commentary: Caltrain Needs Federal Dollars for Grade Seps (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: I believe in Ferries (DailyJournal)
