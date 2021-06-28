Today’s Headlines

  • Why is BART and Muni Service Limited After Games? (SFGate)
  • Supe Pushes for Muni Service Restoration (SFBay)
  • More on BART Installing Free WiFi (CBSLocalSFExaminer)
  • More on SamTrans, VTA Calling on S.F. to Repay Debt On Caltrain (MountainViewVoice)
  • Why So Many Cities Lost Transit Ridership (Citylab)
  • Cities Making COVID Street Changes Permanent (WashPost)
  • Why Do Bay Are Megaprojects go Over Budget? (MercNews, VOX)
  • Final Studies Released for Bakersfield/Palmdale Segment of HSR (RailwayAge)
  • Push Back Over S.F. Vaccination Mandate (Newsweek)
  • On the Migration to Austin (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Caltrain Needs Federal Dollars for Grade Seps (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: I believe in Ferries (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?