SFMTA Won’t Ban Google Buses from Geary (48Hills)

BART Ridership Up, Other Signs of Recovery (SFChron)

Anti-HSR Dems’ Latest Rationales (SFExaminer)

More on Discrimination Suit Against SFMTA (SFChron)

Pedestrian Deaths at Epidemic Levels (Governing)

Efforts to Fight Speeding (TheFrisc)

S.J. Police Search for Hit & Run Driver who Killed Pedestrian (NBCLocal)

It Takes $127k Just to Make Ends Meet in S.F. (SFGate)

Crackdown on Unlicensed Street Vendors (ABC7)

Novato Fight Over Homeless Encampment (SFChron)

Ode to Tilden Park (SFGate)

