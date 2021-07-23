Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Won’t Ban Google Buses from Geary (48Hills)
- BART Ridership Up, Other Signs of Recovery (SFChron)
- Anti-HSR Dems’ Latest Rationales (SFExaminer)
- More on Discrimination Suit Against SFMTA (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Deaths at Epidemic Levels (Governing)
- Efforts to Fight Speeding (TheFrisc)
- S.J. Police Search for Hit & Run Driver who Killed Pedestrian (NBCLocal)
- It Takes $127k Just to Make Ends Meet in S.F. (SFGate)
- Crackdown on Unlicensed Street Vendors (ABC7)
- Novato Fight Over Homeless Encampment (SFChron)
- Ode to Tilden Park (SFGate)
