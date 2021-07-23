Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Won’t Ban Google Buses from Geary (48Hills)
  • BART Ridership Up, Other Signs of Recovery (SFChron)
  • Anti-HSR Dems’ Latest Rationales (SFExaminer)
  • More on Discrimination Suit Against SFMTA (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Deaths at Epidemic Levels (Governing)
  • Efforts to Fight Speeding (TheFrisc)
  • S.J. Police Search for Hit & Run Driver who Killed Pedestrian (NBCLocal)
  • It Takes $127k Just to Make Ends Meet in S.F. (SFGate)
  • Crackdown on Unlicensed Street Vendors (ABC7)
  • Novato Fight Over Homeless Encampment (SFChron)
  • Ode to Tilden Park (SFGate)

