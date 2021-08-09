Today’s Headlines

  • Slow Streets, Win Some, Lose Some (SFWeekly)
  • Lessons of Valencia Street (SFExaminer)
  • More on JFK Drive for People vs. Museums (NYTimes)
  • More on Great Highway’s Return to Motorists (ABC7)
  • Deadly Speeding Continues (EastBayTimes)
  • Free Muni Youth Pass (KRON4)
  • After Parking Lots Turn to Housing, How Will Motorists Get to BART? (Berkeleyside)
  • Free Public Transit in Santa Clara County? (Patch)
  • The Cost of Commutes (YahooFinance)
  • Skip Scooters Files for Bankruptcy (SFGate)
  • Letters: Lower Cable Car Price (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Muni Needs to Adapt (SFChron)

