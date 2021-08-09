Today’s Headlines
- Slow Streets, Win Some, Lose Some (SFWeekly)
- Lessons of Valencia Street (SFExaminer)
- More on JFK Drive for People vs. Museums (NYTimes)
- More on Great Highway’s Return to Motorists (ABC7)
- Deadly Speeding Continues (EastBayTimes)
- Free Muni Youth Pass (KRON4)
- After Parking Lots Turn to Housing, How Will Motorists Get to BART? (Berkeleyside)
- Free Public Transit in Santa Clara County? (Patch)
- The Cost of Commutes (YahooFinance)
- Skip Scooters Files for Bankruptcy (SFGate)
- Letters: Lower Cable Car Price (SFChron)
- Commentary: Muni Needs to Adapt (SFChron)
