Today’s Headlines
- Rail Advocates Say Infrastructure Bill is Not Enough (TheHill)
- Access to Essential Jobs Improved (MassTransit)
- AC Transit to New Alameda Ferry Terminal (EastBayTimes)
- VTA Has Toxic Work Environment? (SJSpotlight)
- Open Streets Battles, Coast to Coast (Nextcity)
- CHP to Help Enforce Traffic Laws in Oakland (SFChron)
- How to Make Parklets Pretty (SFExaminer)
- Proposal to Limit Parking at S.J. Developments (ABC7)
- Smoke Conditions Return (SFChron)
- Berkeley Moves Towards Vax Mandate for City Workers (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Enough Renderings, Start Building San Jose’s New Downtown (EastBayTimes)
