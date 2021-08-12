Today’s Headlines

  • Rail Advocates Say Infrastructure Bill is Not Enough (TheHill)
  • Access to Essential Jobs Improved (MassTransit)
  • AC Transit to New Alameda Ferry Terminal (EastBayTimes)
  • VTA Has Toxic Work Environment? (SJSpotlight)
  • Open Streets Battles, Coast to Coast (Nextcity)
  • CHP to Help Enforce Traffic Laws in Oakland (SFChron)
  • How to Make Parklets Pretty (SFExaminer)
  • Proposal to Limit Parking at S.J. Developments (ABC7)
  • Smoke Conditions Return (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Moves Towards Vax Mandate for City Workers (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Enough Renderings, Start Building San Jose’s New Downtown (EastBayTimes)

