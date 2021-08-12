Today’s Headlines

Rail Advocates Say Infrastructure Bill is Not Enough (TheHill)

Access to Essential Jobs Improved (MassTransit)

AC Transit to New Alameda Ferry Terminal (EastBayTimes)

VTA Has Toxic Work Environment? (SJSpotlight)

Open Streets Battles, Coast to Coast (Nextcity)

CHP to Help Enforce Traffic Laws in Oakland (SFChron)

How to Make Parklets Pretty (SFExaminer)

Proposal to Limit Parking at S.J. Developments (ABC7)

Smoke Conditions Return (SFChron)

Berkeley Moves Towards Vax Mandate for City Workers (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Enough Renderings, Start Building San Jose’s New Downtown (EastBayTimes)

