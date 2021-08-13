Today’s Headlines

Transit Vulnerable to Sea Level Rise (SFGate)

S.F. Public Works Official Moving to BART (SFChron)

San Rafael Transit Center Relocation Project (MarinIJ)

Transit to 49ers Games (Patch)

SamTrans Fare Reduction Programs (Climate)

SFMTA Tests Battery Electric Buses (SFWeekly)

More Poor Air Quality (SFGate)

Oakland Motorist Charged with Intentionally Running Down Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)

Senator Wiener Supports Housing (48Hills)

Climate Event in San Mateo’s Central Park (DailyJournal)

Introducing the ‘Streatery’ (WSJ)

Letters: Can we Get Rid of Overpowered, Oversized SUVs? (EastBayTimes)

