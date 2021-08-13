Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Vulnerable to Sea Level Rise (SFGate)
  • S.F. Public Works Official Moving to BART (SFChron)
  • San Rafael Transit Center Relocation Project (MarinIJ)
  • Transit to 49ers Games (Patch)
  • SamTrans Fare Reduction Programs (Climate)
  • SFMTA Tests Battery Electric Buses (SFWeekly)
  • More Poor Air Quality (SFGate)
  • Oakland Motorist Charged with Intentionally Running Down Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
  • Senator Wiener Supports Housing (48Hills)
  • Climate Event in San Mateo’s Central Park (DailyJournal)
  • Introducing the ‘Streatery’ (WSJ)
  • Letters: Can we Get Rid of Overpowered, Oversized SUVs? (EastBayTimes)

