The de Young’s Latest Exhibit is a Semi-Stealthy Push to Reopen JFK to Cars

The Parkaccess4all.org site makes only brief mention of who’s paying for it. There are plenty of other omissions and half-truths.

Not quite grassroots: A new website sponsored by SF Fine Arts Museums advocates to restore JFK Drive to its “pre-pandemic configuration.” A prefilled email form on the site argues it would be better for bike and pedestrian safety. (Image: parkaccess4all.org)
Not quite grassroots: A new website sponsored by SF Fine Arts Museums advocates to restore JFK Drive to its “pre-pandemic configuration.” A prefilled email form on the site argues it would be better for bike and pedestrian safety. (Image: parkaccess4all.org)

This article first appeared in the Frisc and is reprinted with permission.

1_sdwBMqshVpeXQHWAsdq-IA

1_iR90W6N1De4ElAKfeA2nDg
Parking available in Golden Gate Park. Even with road closures (in green), about 4,700 spots remain, split about evenly between the western and eastern halves of the park. (SF Recreation and Park Department)

Since the site doesn’t mention the parking garage, there’s no way to know that the underground facility, which is accessible from the north and south sides of the park, provides exquisitely easy access to the de Young (walk right in from the garage), the Academy of Sciences (take an elevator up to the entrance), and the Japanese Tea Garden. Those attractions account for many of the park’s visitors. Nor does the site mention that using the garage for drop-off and pickup is free.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

JFK Drive Bikeway Promises Pleasant Travel in Golden Gate Park

By Aaron Bialick |
As early as this spring, residents and tourists could be enjoying a world-class bi-directional, physically-separated bikeway along a 1.5 -mile stretch of Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Drive as part of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s (SFBC) Connecting the City campaign for a network of routes safe and comfortable enough for an eight […]

It’s Not That Hard to Find People Who Like the JFK Bikeway

By Aaron Bialick |
Much has been made about the “strangeness” of San Francisco’s first parking-protected bike lane in Golden Gate Park, which employs the type of design that other American cities are increasingly using to improve safety and raise bicycling rates. As someone who lives next to Golden Gate Park, I’ve been going out of my way to […]