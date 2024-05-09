Headlines, May 9

- BART Has no Financial Backup Plan (SFChron)
- BART Putting Extra Train Cars to Good Use (EastBayTimes)
- SFMTA’s 'MuniSafe' initiative (IntelligentTransport)
- SMART Train Ridership Up (MarinIJ)
- Tensions with Danville Bike Commission (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Hits One in Tenderloin, Another in Chinatown-North Beach (SFGate)
- Truck Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (MercNews)
- Drivers Kill Scooterist (MercNews)
- 'Bike to School Day' in Marin (MarinIJ)
- 'Second Saturdays' Street Event Coming to the Mission (MissionLocal)
- Sale of Office Tower Could Reset Floundering Market (SFChron)
- Duboce Triangle’s Pixelated Painted Lady (SFGate)
