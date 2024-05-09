Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 9

7:48 AM PDT on May 9, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • BART Has no Financial Backup Plan (SFChron)
  • BART Putting Extra Train Cars to Good Use (EastBayTimes)
  • SFMTA’s 'MuniSafe' initiative (IntelligentTransport)
  • SMART Train Ridership Up (MarinIJ)
  • Tensions with Danville Bike Commission (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Hits One in Tenderloin, Another in Chinatown-North Beach (SFGate)
  • Truck Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Drivers Kill Scooterist (MercNews)
  • 'Bike to School Day' in Marin (MarinIJ)
  • 'Second Saturdays' Street Event Coming to the Mission (MissionLocal)
  • Sale of Office Tower Could Reset Floundering Market (SFChron)
  • Duboce Triangle’s Pixelated Painted Lady (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

