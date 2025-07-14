This Week: Future of Bay Area Transit, Transportation Plan, Westside Network

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday The Future of Bay Area Transit. Join SPUR for this discussion about the funding crisis and what can be done to make sure that Muni, BART, Caltrain, AC Transit, and the rest continue to grow, improve, and evolve. Tuesday, July 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5th Floor, San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Member Meeting for SF Transportation Plan. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members get the chance to provide input on the city’s transportation investments over the next 30 years. Wednesday, July 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. S.F. Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Member Meeting for Westside Network Study. The SFCTA is currently doing outreach for their Westside Network Study that will determine project priorities on the western half of SF for the next 10-15 years. This meeting is for San Francisco Bicycle Coalition members to give feedback. Friday, July 18, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bollinger Canyon Rd Iron Horse Trail Bridge Grand Opening & Group Ride. Join Bike East Bay staff and local advocates for a flat, 5.5 mile bike ride from Dublin/Pleasanton BART along the Iron Horse Trail, to the grand opening and ribbon cutting for San Ramon’s newest bike/walk bridge. Saturday, July 19, 8-11 a.m. Starts at the Dublin Pleasanton BART Station, 5801 Owens Dr., Pleasanton.
- Saturday Community Garden Ride. This is a San Francisco Bicycle Coalition social ride to some of the many gardens of San Francisco. Saturday, July 19, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Starts at the Garden for the Environment, 1590 7th Avenue, S.F.
- Saturday Sunset Dunes Open House. Join SF Rec and Park and explore both near-term upgrades and long-term park improvements. Saturday, July 19, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunset Dunes and Judah, S.F.
- Saturday Water Shuttle Anniversary Ride. The Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle turns one this year. Join Bike East Bay in celebrating its birthday with a ride around Alameda Island. Saturday, July 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Ride starts at Fruitvale BART.
- Sunday Sunday Streets in the Mission. As part of San Francisco’s open streets movement, this event transforms Valencia into a vibrant space for recreation, culture, and engagement. Sunday, July 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Valencia Street between Duboce Ave. and 26th.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.