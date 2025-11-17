Skip to Content
This Week: Streetsblog Happy Hour, Movie Screening, S.F. District 5 Tour

8:19 AM PST on November 17, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Charter Reform for San Francisco. San Francisco has not comprehensively updated its charter for 30 years. Join this SPUR panel to discuss recommendations for modernization. Tuesday, November 18, 12-1:15 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bike It Forward Community Repair Night. Interested in learning bike maintenance basics, or putting your mechanic skills to use? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they rehabilitate donated and abandoned bicycles and get them to folks who need them. Tuesday, November 18, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Movie Screening: "Kidical Mass" and "Cycling Without Age." Watch two documentaries about cycling. ​Tuesday, November 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. David Brower Center (Goldman Theater), 2150 Allston Way, Berkeley. RSVP required.
  • Wednesday Streetsblog Happy Hour. Come to this Streetsblog event and learn about plans for future expansion. Wednesday, November 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Brooklyn West Winery, 200 2nd Street, Oakland. RSVP here.
  • Thursday Member Repair Party. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn how to repair your bike. Thursday, November 20, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Exploring District 5 with Supervisor Bilal Mahmood. Join SPUR for a guided tour of the district. Thursday, November 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meet up at 201 Turk Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Hayward Bike Racks Scavenger Hunt. The City of Hayward wants to install more bike racks to give folks safer places to lock up. This project is a collaboration between Bike East Bay, Bike Hayward, and the City of Hayward to map the locations of existing racks and identify places that need them. Sunday, November 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at downtown Hayward BART, 699 B Street, Hayward.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

