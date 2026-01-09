Headlines, January 9

- More on Push to Close 'Sunset Dunes' (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Decline in Traffic Deaths (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
- S.F.'s 'Street Ambassador' Program (SFStandard)
- City Rips out Divisadero Plants (SFStandard)
- VTA Projects High Ridership for Superbowl (EastBayTimes)
- Party on the Ferry (SFChron)
- More on E-Bike Voucher Program (Oaklandside)
- 'Family Zoning' Goes to Court (SFChron)
- Housing for West Portal (SFChron)
- Sunset Night Market to Return (SFStandard)
- Green Space in Dogpatch (SFChron)
- Six Low-Cost Outings (SFChron)
