Save the Date: Join Us on November 19 to Learn About Our Plans for 2026

If you’re reading this, you’re probably a fan of Streetsblog. And if you’re a fan of Streetsblog, you probably wish there could be more of it.

Well, there’s a plan for that for 2026. Streetsblog San Francisco plans to expand our coverage by creating a “documenters type” program to bring coverage to cities throughout the East Bay. If the program proves successful, we’ll expand it to the Peninsula and North Bay in 2027. At the same time, we’ll be bringing on a team of freelance writers to help us better cover transit agencies throughout the Bay.

We’ll have more details on these programs and what you can do to help us make them a reality in the coming weeks, AND we’ll also be hosting a Happy Hour on 11/19 at Brooklyn West Winery in Oakland so we can talk about it in-person.

Who: Streetsblog San Francisco

What: Happy Hour to Launch Fundraiser for 2026 Expansion

When: Wednesday, November 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn West Winery, 200 2nd Street in Oakland

RSVP: At EventBrite!

While you are more than welcome to join us just because you want to hang out and party, we’ll also be unveiling our plans to expand coverage in the East Bay and with transit agencies throughout the Bay Area. Ticket cost is to help defray the cost of the event, but if that’s not in your budget or you are planning to make a larger donation down the road feel free to just let us know you’re coming.