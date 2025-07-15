Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 15

8:28 AM PDT on July 15, 2025

  • S.F. Skyscraper Proposal (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Amtrak Starts Cutbacks (Planetizen)
  • Will Sunset Night Market Return? (SFGate)
  • American Cities Where People Walk/Bike the Most (Axios)
  • More on Central Subway Extension (VoiceofSF)
  • More on E-Bike Lottery (Oaklandside)
  • What Happened to the Tenderloin 'Greenway'? (MissionLocal)
  • North Oakland Neighbors Work to Spruce Up Overpass (KTVU)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Sea Monster for Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • Letters: Stop Traffic, Reduce Car Dependency (SFChron)

