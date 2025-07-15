Headlines, July 15

- S.F. Skyscraper Proposal (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
- Amtrak Starts Cutbacks (Planetizen)
- Will Sunset Night Market Return? (SFGate)
- American Cities Where People Walk/Bike the Most (Axios)
- More on Central Subway Extension (VoiceofSF)
- More on E-Bike Lottery (Oaklandside)
- What Happened to the Tenderloin 'Greenway'? (MissionLocal)
- North Oakland Neighbors Work to Spruce Up Overpass (KTVU)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland (SFChron, KTVU)
- Sea Monster for Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
- Letters: Stop Traffic, Reduce Car Dependency (SFChron)
