Headlines, July 14

- Plan to Extend Embarcadero Bike Lane (SFChron)
- S.F. Transit Nerd Game (SFGate, SFStandard)
- New Plan for Destroying Richmond San-Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- More on HSR Funding (NBCBayArea)
- E-Bike Subsidy in Alameda County (Berkeleyside)
- SamTrans Invests in Hydrogen Buses (DailyJournal)
- Drivers Whinging Again About Fines for Parking on Sidewalk (SFChron)
- Mayor Lurie Tries to 'Restore Order' in Mission and SoMA (SFChron)
- Berkeley Flea Market Shutters, but Vendors Continue at Ashby BART (CBSLocal)
- New Haight Museum (SFExaminer)
- The Bay Area is Getting Old (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?