Headlines, July 14

Plan to Extend Embarcadero Bike Lane ( SFChron

SFStandard) S.F. Transit Nerd Game ( SFGate

New Plan for Destroying Richmond San-Rafael Bridge Bike Path ( MarinIJ

More on HSR Funding ( NBCBayArea

E-Bike Subsidy in Alameda County ( Berkeleyside

SamTrans Invests in Hydrogen Buses ( DailyJournal

Drivers Whinging Again About Fines for Parking on Sidewalk ( SFChron

Mayor Lurie Tries to 'Restore Order' in Mission and SoMA ( SFChron

Berkeley Flea Market Shutters, but Vendors Continue at Ashby BART ( CBSLocal

New Haight Museum ( SFExaminer

The Bay Area is Getting Old ( SFChron

