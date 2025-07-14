Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 14

8:29 AM PDT on July 14, 2025

  • Plan to Extend Embarcadero Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • S.F. Transit Nerd Game (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • New Plan for Destroying Richmond San-Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • More on HSR Funding (NBCBayArea)
  • E-Bike Subsidy in Alameda County (Berkeleyside)
  • SamTrans Invests in Hydrogen Buses (DailyJournal)
  • Drivers Whinging Again About Fines for Parking on Sidewalk (SFChron)
  • Mayor Lurie Tries to 'Restore Order' in Mission and SoMA (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Flea Market Shutters, but Vendors Continue at Ashby BART (CBSLocal)
  • New Haight Museum (SFExaminer)
  • The Bay Area is Getting Old (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: Future of Bay Area Transit, Transportation Plan, Westside Network

July 14, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

These U.S. Communities’ So-Called ‘Complete Streets’ Policies Don’t Even Deserve the Name

July 13, 2025
Weekend roundup

Weekend Roundup: San Antonio Celebrates, Mike Swire Saved…

...and Caltrain joke video highlights why the Bay Area needs a network manager

July 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 11

July 11, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: The London Neighborhood Where Bikes Outnumber Cars

July 10, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Localities Subsidize the State DOT

July 10, 2025
See all posts