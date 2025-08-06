Headlines, August 6

Muni to Increase Service on Some Downtown Bus Lines ( SFChron

New AC Transit Service Starts Sunday ( Oaklandside

Downtown San Francisco's Comeback ( SFChron

Optimism in Union Square ( SFExaminer

More on Speed Cameras ( KQED

Or Drivers Could Stop Speeding to Avoid Citations? ( SFChron

EastBayTimes) Car Brains Advance Effort to Steal RSR Bridge Bike Path ( Berkeleyside

DUI Driver with Two Prior Convictions Kills East Oakland Woman ( Oaklandside

DailyJournal) Transportation Options for 'Outside Lands' ( KRON4

Residents Near GGP Complain About Concerts at GGP ( SFChron

I Don't Take Transit Because of the Crime ( SFGate

Commentary: AC Transit 'Realign' is Great. Will Serve Hills, Trails and Parks ( SFChron

