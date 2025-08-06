Headlines, August 6

- Muni to Increase Service on Some Downtown Bus Lines (SFChron)
- New AC Transit Service Starts Sunday (Oaklandside)
- Downtown San Francisco's Comeback (SFChron)
- Optimism in Union Square (SFExaminer)
- More on Speed Cameras (KQED)
- Or Drivers Could Stop Speeding to Avoid Citations? (SFChron)
- Car Brains Advance Effort to Steal RSR Bridge Bike Path (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- DUI Driver with Two Prior Convictions Kills East Oakland Woman (Oaklandside)
- Transportation Options for 'Outside Lands' (KRON4, DailyJournal)
- Residents Near GGP Complain About Concerts at GGP (SFChron)
- I Don't Take Transit Because of the Crime (SFGate)
- Commentary: AC Transit 'Realign' is Great. Will Serve Hills, Trails and Parks (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
