Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 9

8:23 AM PST on December 9, 2025

  • What Clipper II Launch will Mean for San Francisco (SFExaminer)
  • More BART Delays (ABC7, SFChron)
  • San Jose BART Extension Update (ABC7)
  • More on Muni Funding (SFStandard)
  • More on Modernizing Golden Gate Ferry Fleet (SFGate)
  • Oakland Gets E-Bike Boost (Oaklandside)
  • Congressional Race as Proxy for Housing Fight (SFChron)
  • Senator Schiff Launches Housing Bill (SFChron)
  • More on Marina Safeway Housing Development (SFGate, SFChron)
  • More on Waymo Traffic Jam (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (MercNews)
  • Larkspur Bar that Came out of Nowhere Ready to Reopen (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

