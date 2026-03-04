Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 4

8:07 AM PST on March 4, 2026

  • Campaign for Muni Funding Measure (KQED, SFGate)
  • More on Muni Customer Survey (MassTransit)
  • More on BART's New Fare Gates (SFGate)
  • Advocates Again Demand Safety After Driver Kills Child (SFChron)
  • Eyewitness Description of Mission Rock Tragedy (SFStandard)
  • New York's Congestion Pricing Upheld (SFChron)
  • Supes Grill Waymo About Stalled Cars (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Reduces Housing at Potrero Yards Project (MissionLocal)
  • Mayor Lurie Seeks to Flush Public Toilet Rules (SFStandard)
  • Vaillancourt Fountain Removal in Court (SFChron)
  • Reducing Carpool Hours on 101 in North Bay (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: More on BART Funding (SFChron)

