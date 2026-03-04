Headlines, March 4

- Campaign for Muni Funding Measure (KQED, SFGate)
- More on Muni Customer Survey (MassTransit)
- More on BART's New Fare Gates (SFGate)
- Advocates Again Demand Safety After Driver Kills Child (SFChron)
- Eyewitness Description of Mission Rock Tragedy (SFStandard)
- New York's Congestion Pricing Upheld (SFChron)
- Supes Grill Waymo About Stalled Cars (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Reduces Housing at Potrero Yards Project (MissionLocal)
- Mayor Lurie Seeks to Flush Public Toilet Rules (SFStandard)
- Vaillancourt Fountain Removal in Court (SFChron)
- Reducing Carpool Hours on 101 in North Bay (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: More on BART Funding (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?