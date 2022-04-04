Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Cuts Fares, Resumes Baby Bullets (CBSLocal, Trains, NBCBayArea)

More on Van Ness BRT Opening (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)

Bay Area Transit Pass by 2024? (MassTransit)

Homelessness on Transit (NYTimes)

How Transit Oriented Development is Catching on (SmartCities)

Air Quality in San Francisco (SFChron)

Telegraph Hill NIMBYs Want Parking Garage Instead of Housing (SFChron)

San Jose Cleaning up Bike Paths (CBSLocal)

Measuring Downtown S.F.’s Return (SFChron)

Biden Strengthens Mileage Standards (CBSLocal)

Helping East Oakland Residents Tackle Climate Problems (SFChron)

Commentary: How a Type of ‘Gas Rebate’ Could Help Fight Climate Change (SFChron)

